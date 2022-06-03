2022 Pride events in Central Ohio

Happy Pride Month! Here's list of celebrations happening all month long in Central Ohio, in chronological order.

All events are free unless noted. Don't see yours? Send us an email at [email protected] and we'll add it to the list.

Bexley Pride Walk. 5:30pm June 3. Capital Lawn.

Delaware Pride. 10am-7pm June 4. Boardman Arts Park.

Create encouragement kits for LGBTQ+ youth at Columbus Metropolitan Library's Hilliard branch. 10-11:30am June 4. Ages 6-12. $10.

Worthington Sunday Funday. 12-6pm June 5. Village Green.

Upper Arlington Pride. 1-5pm June 5. Mallway Park.

Central Ohio Reconciling Ministries Pride Festival. 11am-2pm June 11. Bethel International United Methodist Church.

Westerville Pride. 9am-12pm June 11. City Hall.

Hilliard Pride. 12-3pm June 11. Station Park.

Marysville Pride. 4-9pm June 11. Memorial Health Pavilion.

Dublin Pride Walk. 8:30pm June 12. Riverside Crossing Park.

Stonewall Columbus Pride Community Festival & Resource Fair. 4-10pm June 17, 11am-8pm June 18. Goodale Park.

Stonewall Columbus Pride March. 10:30am June 18. Steps off downtown at Broad and High streets and travels north to Goodale Park.

Pride Bar Crawl. 4-10pm June 18. Check in at Howl at the Moon. $15-20.

Reynoldsburg Pride. 4-8pm June 25. Huber Park.