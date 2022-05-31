30 mins ago - Food and Drink

Lunch pick: Here's the scoop on Chicken Salad Chick

Alissa Widman Neese
A trio of chicken salad scoops
A trio of Sassy Scotty, Dixie Chick chicken salads and pimento cheese dip amid Chicken Salad Chick's vivid lime green and black decor. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. It's no secret that mayonnaise makes the Midwest go round.

Needless to say, I'm a big fan of Chicken Salad Chick, an entire restaurant committed to specialty chicken salad.

  • They've got fruity, savory, spicy and traditional mixes. I've yet to try one I didn't like.

Quick take: My go-tos are Dixie Chick (full of onions), Sassy Scotty (ranch, bacon and cheddar) and Cranberry Kelli (dried cranberries and slivered almonds).

  • Sample a trio of scoops with crackers or indulge in a full sandwich.
  • Save room for sides, which are just as delicious as the namesake dishes, especially the broccoli salad and pimento cheese dip.

🥐 Pro tip: You don't have to dine in. Pick up some prepackaged "quick chicks" and a bag of fluffy croissants for the perfect packed lunch.

  • Don't forget the buttercream cookies for dessert.

If you go: Open Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm at 6304 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany, or 10am-7pm at 687 Worthington Rd., Westerville.

