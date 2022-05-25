Coming soon: Cat cafe with coffee, tea and alcohol
Cat lovers, we've got the purr-fect news for you — a cat cafe is coming to Central Ohio!
What's happening: Owner Ivy Hou tells Axios she aims to open Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar in late August at 5568 N. High St., just south of Worthington.
- The business will offer bubble tea, coffee, beer and wine.
- An entry fee grants access to the cat lounge for kitty cuddling. Monthly and yearly passes will be available.
The intrigue: The store will have two separate HVAC systems so that guests with cat allergies can still kitty-watch from the cafe and bar side, Hou says.
The latest: The cafe’s new Facebook page just launched, with concept art and an announcement that it will house adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs) rescue group.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: After Eat Purr Love in Clintonville closed in 2020, I can't be the only cat lady who was hoping another cafe would debut in our area.
- I'm excited to check it out this fall and hope it helps lots of feline friends find fur-ever homes.
