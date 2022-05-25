Cat lovers, we've got the purr-fect news for you — a cat cafe is coming to Central Ohio!

What's happening: Owner Ivy Hou tells Axios she aims to open Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar in late August at 5568 N. High St., just south of Worthington.

The business will offer bubble tea, coffee, beer and wine.

An entry fee grants access to the cat lounge for kitty cuddling. Monthly and yearly passes will be available.

The intrigue: The store will have two separate HVAC systems so that guests with cat allergies can still kitty-watch from the cafe and bar side, Hou says.

The latest: The cafe’s new Facebook page just launched, with concept art and an announcement that it will house adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs) rescue group.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: After Eat Purr Love in Clintonville closed in 2020, I can't be the only cat lady who was hoping another cafe would debut in our area.