Russia bans 21 Ohio officials from visiting country

Twenty-one Ohio officials have been permanently banned from traveling to Russia, per a list published by the country's Foreign Ministry.

State of play: The Russian travel ban applies to Ohio's entire delegation to Congress, including local Reps. Mike Carey (R-Columbus), Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) and Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville).

Also banned are former Gov. John Kasich; Andrew Futey, an honorary consul of Ukraine living in Cleveland; and Karen Litkovitz, chief magistrate of the U.S. District Court's Southern District of Ohio.

Between the lines: The list was announced in retaliation against U.S. sanctions issued over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

The intrigue: While the former governor is banned from visiting Russia, sitting Gov. Mike DeWine is not.

What he's saying: Kasich called his inclusion on the list a "badge of honor."