Central Ohio's top 3 disc golf courses

Disc golf, an outdoor sport with little barrier to entry and plenty of distance between players, has experienced a popularity surge during the pandemic.

Want to give it a try? Here are Central Ohio's top three courses, per discgolfscene.com's online reviews. All are free to play.

1. Pickerington (No. 14 in Ohio)

1 course with 18 holes that's reservable for private competitions.

Simsburg Park, 625 E. Columbus St., Pickerington

2 courses, 45 holes, with a waterfront view!

Hoover Reservoir Park, 4151 Central College Rd., Westerville

1 course, 18 holes, for players seeking a challenge.

Charles Alley Nature Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd. SE, Lancaster

Zoom out: In the mood for a road trip? The Columbus Dispatch compiled the state's top 30 courses.