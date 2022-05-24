1 hour ago - Sports
Central Ohio's top 3 disc golf courses
Disc golf, an outdoor sport with little barrier to entry and plenty of distance between players, has experienced a popularity surge during the pandemic.
- Want to give it a try? Here are Central Ohio's top three courses, per discgolfscene.com's online reviews. All are free to play.
1. Pickerington (No. 14 in Ohio)
- 1 course with 18 holes that's reservable for private competitions.
- Simsburg Park, 625 E. Columbus St., Pickerington
2. Brent Hambrick Memorial (No. 16)
- 2 courses, 45 holes, with a waterfront view!
- Hoover Reservoir Park, 4151 Central College Rd., Westerville
3. Eagles Nest (No. 24)
- 1 course, 18 holes, for players seeking a challenge.
- Charles Alley Nature Park, 2805 Old Logan Rd. SE, Lancaster
Zoom out: In the mood for a road trip? The Columbus Dispatch compiled the state's top 30 courses.
