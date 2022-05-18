Street hockey rink coming to Whitehall
Kids in Whitehall will soon have the chance to lace up and play free hockey.
- Street hockey, that is.
What's happening: The city is building a street hockey rink in John Bishop Park thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.
- As with an earlier project in Westerville, the Jackets plan to offer hockey clinics, equipment and youth and adult leagues.
- Whitehall is chipping in $60,000 toward the new rink.
Details: Once completed this fall, the rink will round out a city park already featuring baseball and softball fields, a splash park and an inclusive, ADA-compliant playground.
What they're saying: The new rink is meant to introduce children to a sport that can have an expensive barrier to entry compared to other sports with casual play opportunities like basketball and soccer, Whitehall city administrator Zach Woodruff tells Axios.
- "With street hockey, you just need shoes and a stick."
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.