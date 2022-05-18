Street hockey rink coming to Whitehall

Kids in Whitehall will soon have the chance to lace up and play free hockey.

Street hockey, that is.

What's happening: The city is building a street hockey rink in John Bishop Park thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

As with an earlier project in Westerville, the Jackets plan to offer hockey clinics, equipment and youth and adult leagues.

Whitehall is chipping in $60,000 toward the new rink.

Details: Once completed this fall, the rink will round out a city park already featuring baseball and softball fields, a splash park and an inclusive, ADA-compliant playground.

What they're saying: The new rink is meant to introduce children to a sport that can have an expensive barrier to entry compared to other sports with casual play opportunities like basketball and soccer, Whitehall city administrator Zach Woodruff tells Axios.