New shop offers professional attire to men in need
Otto Beatty Jr. is leaving a legacy made of wool and leather.
Driving the news: County leaders and his wife, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus), celebrated yesterday's opening of the Otto Beatty Jr. Men's Shop at 711 Southwood Ave.
- The store provides professional attire for those in need to use in job interviews and work meetings.
- Beatty, a former state representative, died last year at the age of 81.
- Much of his wardrobe was donated to the shop.
Details: The shop is located at IMPACT Community Action and will provide other employment services to residents.
- It's being operated in partnership with other nonprofits, according to a news release, including the Nehemiah House of Refuge and Dress for Success — the latter of which provides professional clothing for local women.
- Franklin County also chipped in federal pandemic recovery funds.
What they're saying: "Otto wholeheartedly believed that dressing in professional attire can change how a person feels about themselves and how they are perceived by others," Congresswoman Beatty said in the news release.
