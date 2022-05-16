Pickerington junior high students could take some classes online all next school year, but not to curb COVID-19.

The goal is now to prevent overcrowding — the suburban district lacks space to accommodate a burgeoning student population, officials said at a recent school board meeting.

Why it matters: Though polarizing, online classes were normalized during the pandemic. Now schools are becoming more likely to pivot to virtual learning for other reasons.

Columbus shifted online for a few days in August due to sweltering temperatures in buildings without air conditioning.

Several other districts also went online temporarily to address staffing shortages.

The latest: A study anticipates a 32% increase in enrollment at Pickerington's two junior highs over eight years, but the buildings are already near capacity.

The schools would be on a hybrid schedule under the district's proposal, with students divided into cohorts attending in-person and online classes on specific days.

Flashback: Pickerington voters rejected tax increases to build a new junior high school in 2020 and 2021.

Some unhappy parents feel they're being punished into voting for tax increases, per ThisWeek News.

What's next: A schedule discussion is happening tonight and a decision is expected this month.