Baby formula shortage putting strain on families

The worsening baby formula shortage is putting a major strain on U.S. families.

Why it matters: The shortage impacts most children, as three in four babies are fed formula by six months old, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

What's happening: A cascade of issues with baby formula production and distribution are to blame for the shortage, which began late last year and has gotten precipitously worse in recent weeks.

Zoom in: A cursory check of local stores indicates this shortage is being felt in Central Ohio.

The baby food section at the Kroger in Brewers Yard had just a few cans of formula and an abundance of security cameras and signs warning shoppers not to steal them.

