Where to find the best trivia nights in Columbus

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a cardinal sitting on a branch with a word balloon with a question mark in it coming out of its mouth.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Looking for a fun way to flex your mind muscles? Train your brain at a local trivia night.

🔍 We've found one for almost every day of the week:

Monday: Name 10 Trivia at Savor Pint, Clintonville

Tuesday: Sporcle Live at The Walrus, downtown

Wednesday: Trivia 614 at Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard

Thursday: "Name That Tune" with Big Head Trivia at Shrunken Head, Victorian Village

Friday: Blue Sky Entertainment at Sports & Spirits, Hilltop

Saturday: Jeopardy-style multiple choice with Excess Trivia at Barley Hopster's, Delaware

Pro tip: This is just a sampling. You can find plenty of other trivia events in your neighborhood with a little searching.

💭 Our thought bubble: We're both trivia geeks with separate areas of expertise.

  • Alissa is partial to Big Head Trivia's music- and movie-themed questioning and was once part of a "Mean Girls" championship team.
  • Tyler, a former academic challenge player, likes a more traditional trivia round made better with great drinks and company.
