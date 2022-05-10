Where to find the best trivia nights in Columbus
Looking for a fun way to flex your mind muscles? Train your brain at a local trivia night.
🔍 We've found one for almost every day of the week:
Monday: Name 10 Trivia at Savor Pint, Clintonville
Tuesday: Sporcle Live at The Walrus, downtown
Wednesday: Trivia 614 at Ten Pin Alley, Hilliard
Thursday: "Name That Tune" with Big Head Trivia at Shrunken Head, Victorian Village
Friday: Blue Sky Entertainment at Sports & Spirits, Hilltop
Saturday: Jeopardy-style multiple choice with Excess Trivia at Barley Hopster's, Delaware
Pro tip: This is just a sampling. You can find plenty of other trivia events in your neighborhood with a little searching.
💭 Our thought bubble: We're both trivia geeks with separate areas of expertise.
- Alissa is partial to Big Head Trivia's music- and movie-themed questioning and was once part of a "Mean Girls" championship team.
- Tyler, a former academic challenge player, likes a more traditional trivia round made better with great drinks and company.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.