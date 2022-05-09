7 hours ago - News

Surging mortgage rates make homebuying more expensive for Columbus

Brianna Crane
Illustration of a house's roof being taken off by a trend line soaring upward through the home
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Mortgage rates have surpassed 5% — their highest in more than a decade, according to data shared by Freddie Mac.

Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying houses in a sellers' market more affordable in the pandemic.

  • In March 2022, median home sale values in Columbus were up 13.7% year over year. Now, borrowing money is also more expensive.
  • Already fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.
Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
By the numbers: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. In late April 2022, they were at 5.11%.

  • If you took out a $300,000 30-year mortgage loan in April 2021, your monthly principal and interest would be around $1,260, according to numbers shared by Freddie Mac.
  • Your monthly payment on the same loan in April 2022 would be $1,631.
  • That's $371 more per month; $4,452 a year; and $133,560 more over the life of your loan.

What's next: Mortgage rates are expected to rise throughout the year, averaging 4.6% for 2022 and 5% for 2023, according to Freddie Mac's trend forecast.

  • If demand cools because of rising rates, housing prices could stabilize.
  • But we're still in a supply crunch, so inventory would have to catch up to the remaining demand for prices to actually cool.
