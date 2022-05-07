7 hours ago - Real Estate

Home tour: See inside a renovated Columbus gem in Olde Towne East

Brianna Crane
living room columbus home tour
Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo

Columbus interior designer Danny Russo turned this builder-grade flip into a personalized party-ready pad.

The house: The Olde Towne East condo is 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

  • It was built in 1900 but recently flipped. The current owner wanted it to have more pizazz.
  • Russo, of Daniel Russo Home, worked his magic and in three months transformed the living space, two bathrooms and den area.

Design: The client, also a friend of Russo's, loves to host and wanted the space to be reflective of his style. "This client is a very creative individual with a lot of eclectic accessories," Russo says.

  • Russo used a mix of the client's existing items, which includes vintage finds and heirlooms, and custom furniture to blend old and new.
  • "It takes a designer to pull this type of aesthetic together, otherwise it could end up looking like a hot mess real quick," Russo tells Axios.

Living space: One of the best parts of the home is the Kate Spade rug in the living room. It was one of the very last she designed, Russo says.

A powder room that packs a punch was a non-negotiable for the client. And Russo, using Studio 54 as his inspiration, delivered with custom wallpaper made by Flavor Paper out of New York City.

  • It's a funky jeweled print designed by artist Ashley Longshore.
  • Russo also found a floating vanity and a cool LED mirror to finish off the space.

Here's a look around.

axios columbus home tour sitting room
Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo
columbus home tour living room
Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo
axios columbus home tour powder bath
Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo
axios columbus home tour powder bath toilet
Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo
axios columbus home tour powder bath sink
Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo
