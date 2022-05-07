Home tour: See inside a renovated Columbus gem in Olde Towne East
Columbus interior designer Danny Russo turned this builder-grade flip into a personalized party-ready pad.
The house: The Olde Towne East condo is 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
- It was built in 1900 but recently flipped. The current owner wanted it to have more pizazz.
- Russo, of Daniel Russo Home, worked his magic and in three months transformed the living space, two bathrooms and den area.
Design: The client, also a friend of Russo's, loves to host and wanted the space to be reflective of his style. "This client is a very creative individual with a lot of eclectic accessories," Russo says.
- Russo used a mix of the client's existing items, which includes vintage finds and heirlooms, and custom furniture to blend old and new.
- "It takes a designer to pull this type of aesthetic together, otherwise it could end up looking like a hot mess real quick," Russo tells Axios.
Living space: One of the best parts of the home is the Kate Spade rug in the living room. It was one of the very last she designed, Russo says.
- They also did a custom pink sofa from Joybird and a fun mirror over the fireplace from Phillips Collection.
A powder room that packs a punch was a non-negotiable for the client. And Russo, using Studio 54 as his inspiration, delivered with custom wallpaper made by Flavor Paper out of New York City.
- It's a funky jeweled print designed by artist Ashley Longshore.
- Russo also found a floating vanity and a cool LED mirror to finish off the space.
