Home tour: See inside a renovated Columbus gem in Olde Towne East

Columbus interior designer Danny Russo turned this builder-grade flip into a personalized party-ready pad.

The house: The Olde Towne East condo is 1,800 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It was built in 1900 but recently flipped. The current owner wanted it to have more pizazz.

Russo, of Daniel Russo Home, worked his magic and in three months transformed the living space, two bathrooms and den area.

Design: The client, also a friend of Russo's, loves to host and wanted the space to be reflective of his style. "This client is a very creative individual with a lot of eclectic accessories," Russo says.

Russo used a mix of the client's existing items, which includes vintage finds and heirlooms, and custom furniture to blend old and new.

"It takes a designer to pull this type of aesthetic together, otherwise it could end up looking like a hot mess real quick," Russo tells Axios.

Living space: One of the best parts of the home is the Kate Spade rug in the living room. It was one of the very last she designed, Russo says.

They also did a custom pink sofa from Joybird and a fun mirror over the fireplace from Phillips Collection.

A powder room that packs a punch was a non-negotiable for the client. And Russo, using Studio 54 as his inspiration, delivered with custom wallpaper made by Flavor Paper out of New York City.

It's a funky jeweled print designed by artist Ashley Longshore.

Russo also found a floating vanity and a cool LED mirror to finish off the space.

Here's a look around.

Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo

Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo

Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo

Photo: Ian Crumpler, courtesy of Danny Russo