Franklin County voter turnout lags in primary

Not even a high-profile U.S. Senate campaign and a contested governor's race could drive a large number of Ohioans to the polls.

Driving the news: Just over 20% of registered Ohio voters cast ballots in this week's primary election, which also featured congressional races and local initiatives.

Zoom in: Turnout was even lower in Franklin County, which saw just one in six registered voters cast primary ballots.

The addition of a few thousand absentee and provisional ballots will keep this year from being the county's lowest midterm election turnout in decades.

Between the lines: It's common for turnout to be lower in a primary than a November general election.

This year's turnout may have been especially hampered by the lack of statewide ballot initiatives and uncontested congressional races in the districts representing Franklin County.

There were also no state legislative races due to the ongoing redistricting process.

What's next: Another primary election on Aug. 2 is for those legislative races.

Catch up quick: A lengthy sequence of missed deadlines and court rulings has members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission still working to hash out new maps for the state Senate and House of Representatives.