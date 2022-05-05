4 must-try rooftop bars in Columbus
Did someone say rooftop?
- Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather warms up.
1. SeeSaw
Details: A playful bar offering both sports and nightlife.
Perks: Yes, there's a seesaw. You've probably seen it on Instagram.
Address: 906 N. High St.
2. Lincoln Social
Details: A laid-back lounge that's great for catching up with friends over a glass a a snack.
Specials: Half-price happy hour Tuesday-Friday, 4-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Address: 9th floor, 711 N. High St.
3. Budd Dairy Food Hall
Details: Can't decide what's for dinner? Browse 10 food vendors before heading to the roof.
Events: Music trivia, karaoke, live music and more.
Address: 1086 N. Fourth St.
4. Antiques on High
Details: Sink into a cozy nook with a craft cocktail.
Bonus: Travel-themed sister concept Getaway Brewing has a charcuterie vending machine loaded with meats, cheeses and other goodies.
Address: 714 S. High St.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: If you enjoy sour beers, theirs are among the best!
