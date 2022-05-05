4 must-try rooftop bars in Columbus

Did someone say rooftop?

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather warms up.

Details: A playful bar offering both sports and nightlife.

Perks: Yes, there's a seesaw. You've probably seen it on Instagram.

Address: 906 N. High St.

Ride the seesaw! Photo: Julie Jackson, courtesy of SeeSaw

Details: A laid-back lounge that's great for catching up with friends over a glass a a snack.

Specials: Half-price happy hour Tuesday-Friday, 4-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Address: 9th floor, 711 N. High St.

Photo courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Details: Can't decide what's for dinner? Browse 10 food vendors before heading to the roof.

Events: Music trivia, karaoke, live music and more.

Address: 1086 N. Fourth St.

Photo courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

Details: Sink into a cozy nook with a craft cocktail.

Bonus: Travel-themed sister concept Getaway Brewing has a charcuterie vending machine loaded with meats, cheeses and other goodies.

Address: 714 S. High St.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: If you enjoy sour beers, theirs are among the best!