May 5, 2022 - Food and Drink

4 must-try rooftop bars in Columbus

Sami Sparber
Columbus skyline view
Take in skyline sights. Photo: Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Did someone say rooftop?

  • Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather warms up.
1. SeeSaw

Details: A playful bar offering both sports and nightlife.

Perks: Yes, there's a seesaw. You've probably seen it on Instagram.

Address: 906 N. High St.

Rooftop with a seesaw against a green grass wall
Ride the seesaw! Photo: Julie Jackson, courtesy of SeeSaw
2. Lincoln Social

Details: A laid-back lounge that's great for catching up with friends over a glass a a snack.

Specials: Half-price happy hour Tuesday-Friday, 4-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Address: 9th floor, 711 N. High St.

An aerial view of Lincoln Social and High Street
Photo courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
3. Budd Dairy Food Hall

Details: Can't decide what's for dinner? Browse 10 food vendors before heading to the roof.

Events: Music trivia, karaoke, live music and more.

Address: 1086 N. Fourth St.

An aerial view of Budd Dairy Food Hall
Photo courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
4. Antiques on High

Details: Sink into a cozy nook with a craft cocktail.

Bonus: Travel-themed sister concept Getaway Brewing has a charcuterie vending machine loaded with meats, cheeses and other goodies.

Address: 714 S. High St.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: If you enjoy sour beers, theirs are among the best!

Rooftop furniture
Photo courtesy of Antiques on High
