With Cinco de Mayo approaching, here are some recommendations for tasty margaritas.

🍐 For unique, fruity flavors: Condado's sweet, pink prickly pear is hard to beat, but the white peach, blackberry and the strawberry-banana blend are all delicious.

  • Multiple locations

🔥 To spice things up: Nada's chile-mango has that perfect sweet heat.

  • Arena District

🤑 The best bang for your buck: El Vaquero's jumbo, flavored margaritas are just $9.69 during a lengthy 4-8pm daily happy hour.

  • Multiple locations

🌮 A classic complement: Los Guachos is known for authentic tacos al pastor, but wash them down with a classic margarita at the Sawmill Road location, which boasts a full bar.

  • Dublin

What we're watching: Keep an eye on social media for specials ahead of Thursday's holiday. We found a few already and will update this list again before Thursday.

  • Fronteras, East Side: half-priced appetizers, $6.50 margaritas
  • Lincoln Social, Short North: $4 tacos a la carte, $8 margaritas
  • Tacos Rudos, Italian Village, inside Budd Dairy Food Hall: buy one, get one free tacos al pastor
