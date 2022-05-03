With Cinco de Mayo approaching, here are some recommendations for tasty margaritas.

🍐 For unique, fruity flavors: Condado's sweet, pink prickly pear is hard to beat, but the white peach, blackberry and the strawberry-banana blend are all delicious.

Multiple locations

🔥 To spice things up: Nada's chile-mango has that perfect sweet heat.

Arena District

🤑 The best bang for your buck: El Vaquero's jumbo, flavored margaritas are just $9.69 during a lengthy 4-8pm daily happy hour.

Multiple locations

🌮 A classic complement: Los Guachos is known for authentic tacos al pastor, but wash them down with a classic margarita at the Sawmill Road location, which boasts a full bar.

Dublin

What we're watching: Keep an eye on social media for specials ahead of Thursday's holiday. We found a few already and will update this list again before Thursday.