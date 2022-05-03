Abandoned overpass, a Columbus highway oddity, is torn down

One of Columbus' biggest transportation oddities is no more.

State of play: The removal of an abandoned highway overpass just west of downtown has been in the works for years, an Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson tells Axios.

It's part of ongoing construction along the I-70/71 corridor that will allow for widening of those two highways.

Catch up quick: The overpass was once a bridge on Whittier Street near what is now Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

Highway reconfiguration has since closed off the area from both sides, leaving the overpass stretch in the middle abandoned.

Since then, it's become a popular destination for urban explorers and graffiti artists.

The area was also the site of a major homeless encampment until the city removed it in 2017.

In mid-2020, the state allowed local artists to paint a large message along the overpass: "We Are Stronger Together."

A little spooky: WOSU's 2018 deep dive on the overpass noted its "ominous" presence over a bustling stretch of highway.