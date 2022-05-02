If you're looking for an absolutely over-the-top treat to satisfy your sweet tooth, head down to The Yard Milkshake Bar, newly opened in the Short North.

What's happening: This is the first Midwest location for the chain since its 2019 "Shark Tank" success.

The intrigue: The chain's specialty shakes served in a keepsake glass jar are $17 apiece, with several topping 2,000 calories. These milkshakes don't mess around.

My take: I had to try the Columbus-exclusive Buckeye, a mix of peanut butter and brownie batter ice cream with scarlet and gray sprinkles. It was rich but not syrupy sweet.

Admire the meticulously drizzled toppings. This is an edible art form.

Yes, but: The Yard also offers hand-dipped ice cream, edible cookie dough and normal-sized shakes too.

The bottom line: The eye-catching, Instagrammable specialty shakes will draw customers in but aren't meant to be an everyday treat. Your wallet and waistline will be grateful.