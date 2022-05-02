2 hours ago - News

Election Day for Ohio primary is almost here

Tyler Buchanan
Two voters head toward the Franklin County Board of Elections for early voting.
Voters enter the Franklin County Board of Elections to cast their ballots early for the May 3 primary election. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The primary election is almost upon us and Monday's the last day to cast an early ballot.

Details: The Franklin County Board of Elections, at 1700 Morse Road, has voting today from 8am-2pm.

  • If you have an absentee ballot at home, it must be postmarked today in order to count.
  • Another option is dropping off the ballot to the board of elections by 7:30pm tomorrow.

If you're headed to the polls Tuesday, voting is open from 6:30am-7:30pm.

State of play: All eyes are on the governor and Senate primary elections, but there are some tax issues for voters in Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, Whitehall, Franklin Twp., Mifflin Twp. and Jefferson Twp.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more