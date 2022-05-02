Election Day for Ohio primary is almost here

The primary election is almost upon us and Monday's the last day to cast an early ballot.

Details: The Franklin County Board of Elections, at 1700 Morse Road, has voting today from 8am-2pm.

If you have an absentee ballot at home, it must be postmarked today in order to count.

Another option is dropping off the ballot to the board of elections by 7:30pm tomorrow.

If you're headed to the polls Tuesday, voting is open from 6:30am-7:30pm.

State of play: All eyes are on the governor and Senate primary elections, but there are some tax issues for voters in Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, Whitehall, Franklin Twp., Mifflin Twp. and Jefferson Twp.