Study: Ohio tops U.S. in drivers with speeding tickets
Slow down, Ohio. Our state leads the nation in the percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, per a new report from Insurify.
By the numbers: Nearly 15% of Ohio drivers have been cited for speeding in the past seven years, edging out No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 North Dakota.
- The national average is just over 9%.
- Insurify, a website that helps drivers compare car insurance quotes, analyzed its database of 4.6 million applications to create its rankings.
The big picture: Speeding and other risky driving behaviors are on the rise in Ohio and nationwide amid the pandemic, which is leading to more fatal crashes.
