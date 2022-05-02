Slow down, Ohio. Our state leads the nation in the percentage of drivers with a speeding ticket on their record, per a new report from Insurify.

By the numbers: Nearly 15% of Ohio drivers have been cited for speeding in the past seven years, edging out No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 North Dakota.

The national average is just over 9%.

Insurify, a website that helps drivers compare car insurance quotes, analyzed its database of 4.6 million applications to create its rankings.

The big picture: Speeding and other risky driving behaviors are on the rise in Ohio and nationwide amid the pandemic, which is leading to more fatal crashes.