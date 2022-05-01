14 mins ago - Things to Do

What to watch: Netflix's Abercrombie & Fitch doc

Alissa Widman Neese
Shoppers hold Abercrombie & Fitch bags displaying topless men
Shoppers hold Abercrombie & Fitch's iconic bags displaying topless men in 2010. Photo: Brooks Canaday/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

If you want to stay inside and binge shows this weekend, check out Netflix's "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch."

Quick take: The documentary highlights a history of discriminatory hiring practices and hypersexual marketing at the New Albany-based company during its surge of popularity in the '90s and early 2000s.

  • The film brushes the dust off of known issues, diving just deep enough to not overstay its welcome. The Ohio ties make it all the more intriguing.
  • It spent over a week in Netflix's No. 1 spot for movies.

My take: I'm an unashamed uncool '90s kid who has never owned Abercrombie apparel.

  • If you also thought a clothing store plastered with pictures of naked people seemed a little off during your teen years, spend 90 minutes watching this.
  • I felt validated and also encouraged that today's young people expect more from brands.

What they're saying: Now under different leadership, the company released a statement on social media emphasizing that the film "is not reflective of who we are now."

