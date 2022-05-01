If you want to stay inside and binge shows this weekend, check out Netflix's "White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch."

Quick take: The documentary highlights a history of discriminatory hiring practices and hypersexual marketing at the New Albany-based company during its surge of popularity in the '90s and early 2000s.

The film brushes the dust off of known issues, diving just deep enough to not overstay its welcome. The Ohio ties make it all the more intriguing.

It spent over a week in Netflix's No. 1 spot for movies.

My take: I'm an unashamed uncool '90s kid who has never owned Abercrombie apparel.

If you also thought a clothing store plastered with pictures of naked people seemed a little off during your teen years, spend 90 minutes watching this.

I felt validated and also encouraged that today's young people expect more from brands.

What they're saying: Now under different leadership, the company released a statement on social media emphasizing that the film "is not reflective of who we are now."