What to do in Columbus this weekend
💀 Browse the strange and unusual at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, featuring taxidermy, horror decor and creepy collectibles.
- 11am-3pm, Saturday. Free!. Ohio Expo Center.
🌳 Celebrate Arbor Day at Dawes Arboretum with kids' activities, live music, food trucks and free tree seedlings!
- 11am-3pm Saturday. Free!
👟 Buy, sell and trade rare kicks at the Sneaker Freaks expo.
- 1-6pm, Saturday. $20. Greater Columbus Convention Center.
🤣 Bust a gut at David Spade's "Catch Me Inside" comedy tour.
- 7pm, Saturday. $34-65. Palace Theatre.
⚽ Join the Crew's first March to the Match this season and other pregame festivities, then watch the team take on D.C. United.
- 7:30pm, Saturday. $46-98.
🎶 Listen to a Columbus Women's Chorus concert honoring 100 years of women's suffrage.
- 3-5pm, Sunday. $15. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W. Weisheimer Road.
