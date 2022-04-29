2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
David Spade holding a microphone on stage and pointing
Comedian David Spade is coming to the Palace Theatre on Saturday. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

💀 Browse the strange and unusual at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, featuring taxidermy, horror decor and creepy collectibles.

  • 11am-3pm, Saturday. Free!. Ohio Expo Center.

🌳 Celebrate Arbor Day at Dawes Arboretum with kids' activities, live music, food trucks and free tree seedlings!

  • 11am-3pm Saturday. Free!

👟 Buy, sell and trade rare kicks at the Sneaker Freaks expo.

  • 1-6pm, Saturday. $20. Greater Columbus Convention Center.

🤣 Bust a gut at David Spade's "Catch Me Inside" comedy tour.

  • 7pm, Saturday. $34-65. Palace Theatre.

⚽ Join the Crew's first March to the Match this season and other pregame festivities, then watch the team take on D.C. United.

  • 7:30pm, Saturday. $46-98.

🎶 Listen to a Columbus Women's Chorus concert honoring 100 years of women's suffrage.

  • 3-5pm, Sunday. $15. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W. Weisheimer Road.
