4 mins ago - Things to Do

Trolley District's East Market opens this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
The Oak Street side of East Market, a brick building with a green painted facade
The Oak Street side of East Market. Photo courtesy of Connect Real Estate

The Columbus area's newest food hall debuts Saturday, offering Creole cuisine, pizza, gourmet waffles and more inside the shell of a refurbished 1800s trolley barn.

What's happening: East Market, near Franklin Park, will offer a slate of family-friendly grand opening activities from 11am-11pm, including a magician, face painting, a visit from Columbus Zoo animals and a DJ.

Why it matters: The long-awaited opening breathes new life into a historic site that had fallen into disrepair.

What's next: The project is just the first phase of a $25 million Trolley District redevelopment. Columbus Brewing Co. will open a brewpub and beer garden next door and an apartment complex is planned across the street, per the Columbus Dispatch.

  • East Market will soon welcome three more vendors offering fried chicken, barbecue, and New Orleans-style daiquiris and milkshakes, respectively.
