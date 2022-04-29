Trolley District's East Market opens this weekend

The Columbus area's newest food hall debuts Saturday, offering Creole cuisine, pizza, gourmet waffles and more inside the shell of a refurbished 1800s trolley barn.

What's happening: East Market, near Franklin Park, will offer a slate of family-friendly grand opening activities from 11am-11pm, including a magician, face painting, a visit from Columbus Zoo animals and a DJ.

Why it matters: The long-awaited opening breathes new life into a historic site that had fallen into disrepair.

What's next: The project is just the first phase of a $25 million Trolley District redevelopment. Columbus Brewing Co. will open a brewpub and beer garden next door and an apartment complex is planned across the street, per the Columbus Dispatch.