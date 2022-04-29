5 mins ago - News

Look into Ohio's past on Historic Marker Day

Tyler Buchanan
A historical marker is pictured next to an 1800s-themed village.
This historical marker is on Orders Road near Grove City. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

Today's a big day for us history nerds: It's National Historic Marker Day.

Flashback: Ohio started issuing its brown-colored markers in the 1950s around the time of its sesquicentennial (150th birthday).

In honor of the occasion, here's another installment of Axios' Franklin County Historical Marker Tour:

  • The marker: The Orders Family/Orders Road School, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City.
  • The intrigue: This one-room schoolhouse for students aged 5-16 dates back to 1879. It was restored a few decades ago and is now part of the 1800s-themed Century Village Historic Park.

That makes 15 markers down for us and 106 to go.

  • Your assignment this weekend is to go out and visit a marker!
