Look into Ohio's past on Historic Marker Day
Today's a big day for us history nerds: It's National Historic Marker Day.
Flashback: Ohio started issuing its brown-colored markers in the 1950s around the time of its sesquicentennial (150th birthday).
- You've surely come across a few. Franklin County has more than 120 official markers, noting everything from the first Wendy's Restaurant and Ohio's role in the Civil War.
- There are hundreds of other local markers erected by cities, counties and various civic organizations.
In honor of the occasion, here's another installment of Axios' Franklin County Historical Marker Tour:
- The marker: The Orders Family/Orders Road School, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City.
- The intrigue: This one-room schoolhouse for students aged 5-16 dates back to 1879. It was restored a few decades ago and is now part of the 1800s-themed Century Village Historic Park.
That makes 15 markers down for us and 106 to go.
- Your assignment this weekend is to go out and visit a marker!
