Today's a big day for us history nerds: It's National Historic Marker Day.

Flashback: Ohio started issuing its brown-colored markers in the 1950s around the time of its sesquicentennial (150th birthday).

You've surely come across a few. Franklin County has more than 120 official markers, noting everything from the first Wendy's Restaurant and Ohio's role in the Civil War.

There are hundreds of other local markers erected by cities, counties and various civic organizations.

In honor of the occasion, here's another installment of Axios' Franklin County Historical Marker Tour:

The marker: The Orders Family/Orders Road School, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City.

The Orders Family/Orders Road School, 3899 Orders Road, Grove City. The intrigue: This one-room schoolhouse for students aged 5-16 dates back to 1879. It was restored a few decades ago and is now part of the 1800s-themed Century Village Historic Park.

That makes 15 markers down for us and 106 to go.