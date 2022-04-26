2 hours ago - Sports

Former Buckeyes competing in new-look USFL

Tyler Buchanan
Marcus Baugh of the Michigan Panthers runs the ball in a USFL game.
Marcus Baugh runs the ball during a USFL game on April 22 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Jamie Squire/USFL/Getty Images

Those who can't wait until fall football season can catch a dozen former Ohio college stars playing in the eight-team U.S. Football League.

Heads up, Buckeye fans: The rebooted league includes three players who once donned the Scarlet and Gray.

  • Tight end Marcus Baugh (2014-17) of the Michigan Panthers
  • Wide receiver Johnny Dixon (2014-18) of the New Orleans Breakers
  • Offensive lineman Matthew Burrell Jr. (2016-17) of the Tampa Bay Bandits.
  • Standout running back Mike Weber (2016-18) was released by the New Jersey Generals before the season began.

The intrigue: USFL plays with a unique rule book, including three-point conversions and an overtime shootout, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

