Former Buckeyes competing in new-look USFL

Those who can't wait until fall football season can catch a dozen former Ohio college stars playing in the eight-team U.S. Football League.

Heads up, Buckeye fans: The rebooted league includes three players who once donned the Scarlet and Gray.

Tight end Marcus Baugh (2014-17) of the Michigan Panthers

(2014-17) of the Michigan Panthers Wide receiver Johnny Dixon (2014-18) of the New Orleans Breakers

(2014-18) of the New Orleans Breakers Offensive lineman Matthew Burrell Jr. (2016-17) of the Tampa Bay Bandits.

(2016-17) of the Tampa Bay Bandits. Standout running back Mike Weber (2016-18) was released by the New Jersey Generals before the season began.

The intrigue: USFL plays with a unique rule book, including three-point conversions and an overtime shootout, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.