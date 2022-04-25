Cinephiles have a big week ahead, with the Cinema Columbus Film Festival finally premiering after a two-year postponement.

What's happening: Five local venues are scheduled to showcase a variety of independent movies, documentaries and short films Wednesday through Sunday.

If you go: Here is the schedule of events. Tickets are $10, sold individually for each film.

Of note: Several shows include Q&As with filmmakers, including Mike Olenick, of Columbus. He edited "Night's End," a horror flick scheduled for 7pm Friday at Wexner Center for the Arts.

Other local ties: "Black Beauty," a documentary about growing up Black and transgender in Ohio, and "One Last Time," filmed locally, about two spouses navigating a voiceless world.

The two films will be featured in a block of women-directed short films showing at 3:30pm Saturday at Drexel Theatre and 4:30pm Sunday at Gateway Film Center.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: After the festival ends, keep an eye on our independent theaters for more fun events you won't find at a corporate chain, like Oscars watch parties and overnight horror movie marathons.