37 mins ago - Politics

Ohio's Senate race is flooded with campaign cash

Tyler Buchanan
Note: The Protect Ohio Values PAC total does not include an additional $3.5 million recently donated by J.D. Vance supporter Peter Thiel. Data: FEC; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Two of the country's top-funded super PACs support a pair of Ohio Republicans running for Senate, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports.

The big picture: Ohio's Senate primary is among the most expensive campaigns in the 2022 election cycle.

Zoom in: The Protect Ohio Values PAC supporting J.D. Vance is funded almost exclusively by venture capitalist Peter Thiel, an ally of former President Trump.

  • Another well-funded super PAC, Buckeye Leadership Fund Inc., supports Matt Dolan with money from Dolan family members who own the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.

State of play: Vance is scheduled to be a featured speaker at Trump's Ohio rally this Saturday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

  • The primary election is 12 days away.

