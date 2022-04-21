Ohio's Senate race is flooded with campaign cash

Note: The Protect Ohio Values PAC total does not include an additional $3.5 million recently donated by J.D. Vance supporter Peter Thiel. Data: FEC; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Two of the country's top-funded super PACs support a pair of Ohio Republicans running for Senate, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports.

The big picture: Ohio's Senate primary is among the most expensive campaigns in the 2022 election cycle.

The general election is still six months away, yet more money has already been spent than what Sherrod Brown and Jim Renacci spent in their entire 2018 Senate race.

Zoom in: The Protect Ohio Values PAC supporting J.D. Vance is funded almost exclusively by venture capitalist Peter Thiel, an ally of former President Trump.

Another well-funded super PAC, Buckeye Leadership Fund Inc., supports Matt Dolan with money from Dolan family members who own the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.

State of play: Vance is scheduled to be a featured speaker at Trump's Ohio rally this Saturday at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.