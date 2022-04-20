We're here with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

Reader Tamera asks: Is there a takeout place that offers great food AND compostable packaging? I cringe every time I see another piece of Styrofoam.

👋 Alissa here. As always, our subscribers delivered great suggestions:

Brassica: Mediterranean salads and sandwiches.

Northstar Cafe: Breakfast, lunch and dinner.

CoreLife Eatery: Salads, bowls and soups.

The Ohio Restaurant Association also suggests Fusian's sushi rolls and rice bowls.

Quick take: I've tried all these restaurants and while you can't go wrong with any of them, I'm a sucker for Fusian's poké bowls with crab and spicy mayo.

The big picture: I asked the association why more restaurants don't offer green packaging. Cost is the biggest barrier, as the restaurant industry typically operates on a 5-7% profit margin, spokesperson Jennifer Bushby tells Axios in an email.

What they're saying: "Navigating increased food costs currently presents an obstacle to investing in compostable packaging, which is oftentimes more expensive," Bushby says.

♻️ And if you're wondering where to toss your compostable bowls and silverware, check out our guide from yesterday.