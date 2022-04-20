Ask Axios: Which restaurants have green takeout?
- Reader Tamera asks: Is there a takeout place that offers great food AND compostable packaging? I cringe every time I see another piece of Styrofoam.
👋 Alissa here. As always, our subscribers delivered great suggestions:
- Brassica: Mediterranean salads and sandwiches.
- Northstar Cafe: Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
- CoreLife Eatery: Salads, bowls and soups.
The Ohio Restaurant Association also suggests Fusian's sushi rolls and rice bowls.
Quick take: I've tried all these restaurants and while you can't go wrong with any of them, I'm a sucker for Fusian's poké bowls with crab and spicy mayo.
The big picture: I asked the association why more restaurants don't offer green packaging. Cost is the biggest barrier, as the restaurant industry typically operates on a 5-7% profit margin, spokesperson Jennifer Bushby tells Axios in an email.
What they're saying: "Navigating increased food costs currently presents an obstacle to investing in compostable packaging, which is oftentimes more expensive," Bushby says.
