2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Ask Axios: Which restaurants have green takeout?

Alissa Widman Neese
A southwest grilled chicken salad from CoreLife Eatery with a few modifications. The lime cilantro jalapeño vinagrette dressing is the perfect finishing touch. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

We're here with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

  • Reader Tamera asks: Is there a takeout place that offers great food AND compostable packaging? I cringe every time I see another piece of Styrofoam.

👋 Alissa here. As always, our subscribers delivered great suggestions:

The Ohio Restaurant Association also suggests Fusian's sushi rolls and rice bowls.

Quick take: I've tried all these restaurants and while you can't go wrong with any of them, I'm a sucker for Fusian's poké bowls with crab and spicy mayo.

The big picture: I asked the association why more restaurants don't offer green packaging. Cost is the biggest barrier, as the restaurant industry typically operates on a 5-7% profit margin, spokesperson Jennifer Bushby tells Axios in an email.

What they're saying: "Navigating increased food costs currently presents an obstacle to investing in compostable packaging, which is oftentimes more expensive," Bushby says.

📬 Got a question? Email [email protected] and Ask Axios. We'll answer your queries about Columbus, current events or whatever else is on your mind.

♻️ And if you're wondering where to toss your compostable bowls and silverware, check out our guide from yesterday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more