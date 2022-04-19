Big Macs, fast food seeing big time inflation

Data: Economic Policy Institute, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Rising fast food costs are putting American eaters in a pickle.

Grilling the news: Fast food menu prices are up 7.2% year-over-year, according to the National Restaurant Association.

That's the biggest jump since 1981, Axios' Karri Peifer reports.

The Big (Mac) picture: These prices are mainly driven by the rising costs of food and labor.

Data from what's known as the Big Mac Index shows the price of McDonalds' signature sandwich has risen 40% over the past decade.

Where wages are higher, the cost of a Big Mac generally goes up.

Zoom in: A Columbus Big Mac will set you back around $4.79 (sandwich only), putting us in the middle of the pack compared to other Axios Local cities.