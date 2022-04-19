1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Big Macs, fast food seeing big time inflation

Tyler Buchanan
Data: Economic Policy Institute, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
Rising fast food costs are putting American eaters in a pickle.

Grilling the news: Fast food menu prices are up 7.2% year-over-year, according to the National Restaurant Association.

The Big (Mac) picture: These prices are mainly driven by the rising costs of food and labor.

  • Data from what's known as the Big Mac Index shows the price of McDonalds' signature sandwich has risen 40% over the past decade.
  • Where wages are higher, the cost of a Big Mac generally goes up.

Zoom in: A Columbus Big Mac will set you back around $4.79 (sandwich only), putting us in the middle of the pack compared to other Axios Local cities.

Data: The Economist, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
