Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are some of the top festivals happening in Columbus that are finally back this year:

What: The annual LGBTQ+ pride festival and march serves as Stonewall Columbus' largest annual fundraiser.

Details: June 17-18 at Goodale Park. The parade starts at Broad and High streets at 10:30am on June 18.

Cost: Free!

What: The largest single-day event in Columbus, Red, White & BOOM! is an Independence Day parade and street festival with two stages of live music.

Details: July 1 downtown. Fireworks launch from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free!

What: The quintessential summertime outdoor country music experience has Luke Combs headlining this year.

Details: July 23 at Ohio Stadium.

Cost: $40-250.

What: Music, activities, and 50+ food trucks from across Ohio and the Midwest.

Details: Aug 19-21, Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard.

Cost: $5 single day ticket, $10 weekend pass. Buy tickets here.

What: Concerts and events involving music, arts, food and activities for all ages.

Details: Aug. 26-28 at The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd.

Cost: Single ($109-159), two-day ($239) and weekend ($279) tickets on sale here.

What: A 55-year-old family-produced event offering plenty of German food, brew and games to go around.

Details: Sept. 9-11 at the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Cost: Free!

What: Bring fall into full force with parades, entertainment and attractions that cover more than eight city blocks.

Attractions include giant pumpkins, the world's largest pumpkin pie and various pumpkin-flavored treats.

Details: Oct. 19-22 in Circleville, approximately 25 miles south of Columbus.

Cost: Free!