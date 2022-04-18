7 big events in Columbus in 2022
Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
- Here are some of the top festivals happening in Columbus that are finally back this year:
1) Stonewall Columbus Pride
What: The annual LGBTQ+ pride festival and march serves as Stonewall Columbus' largest annual fundraiser.
Details: June 17-18 at Goodale Park. The parade starts at Broad and High streets at 10:30am on June 18.
Cost: Free!
2) Red, White & BOOM!
What: The largest single-day event in Columbus, Red, White & BOOM! is an Independence Day parade and street festival with two stages of live music.
Details: July 1 downtown. Fireworks launch from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m.
Cost: Free!
3) Buckeye Country Superfest
What: The quintessential summertime outdoor country music experience has Luke Combs headlining this year.
Details: July 23 at Ohio Stadium.
Cost: $40-250.
4) Columbus Food Truck Festival
What: Music, activities, and 50+ food trucks from across Ohio and the Midwest.
Details: Aug 19-21, Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard.
Cost: $5 single day ticket, $10 weekend pass. Buy tickets here.
5) WonderBus Music & Arts Festival
What: Concerts and events involving music, arts, food and activities for all ages.
Details: Aug. 26-28 at The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd.
Cost: Single ($109-159), two-day ($239) and weekend ($279) tickets on sale here.
6) Columbus Oktoberfest
What: A 55-year-old family-produced event offering plenty of German food, brew and games to go around.
Details: Sept. 9-11 at the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fairgrounds.
Cost: Free!
7) Circleville Pumpkin Show
What: Bring fall into full force with parades, entertainment and attractions that cover more than eight city blocks.
- Attractions include giant pumpkins, the world's largest pumpkin pie and various pumpkin-flavored treats.
Details: Oct. 19-22 in Circleville, approximately 25 miles south of Columbus.
Cost: Free!
