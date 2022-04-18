45 mins ago - Things to Do

7 big events in Columbus in 2022

Maxwell Millington
An overview of Jason Aldean performing
Jason Aldean performs during Buckeye Country Superfest 2016. Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Festival season is in full swing and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

  • Here are some of the top festivals happening in Columbus that are finally back this year:
1) Stonewall Columbus Pride

What: The annual LGBTQ+ pride festival and march serves as Stonewall Columbus' largest annual fundraiser.

Details: June 17-18 at Goodale Park. The parade starts at Broad and High streets at 10:30am on June 18.

Cost: Free!

2) Red, White & BOOM!

What: The largest single-day event in Columbus, Red, White & BOOM! is an Independence Day parade and street festival with two stages of live music.

Details: July 1 downtown. Fireworks launch from the east bank of Genoa Park at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free!

3) Buckeye Country Superfest

What: The quintessential summertime outdoor country music experience has Luke Combs headlining this year.

Details: July 23 at Ohio Stadium.

Cost: $40-250.

4) Columbus Food Truck Festival

What: Music, activities, and 50+ food trucks from across Ohio and the Midwest.

Details: Aug 19-21, Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard.

Cost: $5 single day ticket, $10 weekend pass. Buy tickets here.

5) WonderBus Music & Arts Festival

What: Concerts and events involving music, arts, food and activities for all ages.

Details: Aug. 26-28 at The Lawn at CAS, 2540 Olentangy River Rd.

Cost: Single ($109-159), two-day ($239) and weekend ($279) tickets on sale here.

6) Columbus Oktoberfest

What: A 55-year-old family-produced event offering plenty of German food, brew and games to go around.

Details: Sept. 9-11 at the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Cost: Free!

7) Circleville Pumpkin Show

What: Bring fall into full force with parades, entertainment and attractions that cover more than eight city blocks.

  • Attractions include giant pumpkins, the world's largest pumpkin pie and various pumpkin-flavored treats.

Details: Oct. 19-22 in Circleville, approximately 25 miles south of Columbus.

Cost: Free!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more