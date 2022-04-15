Ohioans among those who perished in 1912 Titanic sinking
Ohioan J.C. Middleton had a ticket to ride the Ship of Dreams, but it was his own dream two weeks before boarding that unnerved him.
- While staying in London, the vice president of the Canton & Akron Railroad dreamt the ocean liner would capsize in the Atlantic, the Marysville Journal-Tribune reported.
- He canceled his ticket and later learned in horror the "unsinkable ship" did just that.
Flashback: Middleton avoided being among the dozens of Titanic passengers either from Ohio or headed back to the Buckeye State.
- Columbus resident John Thomas and his 13-year-old son, both native Syrians, were among the victims.
- Thomas had lived in Columbus for 12 years and was bringing his son to America for the first time.
