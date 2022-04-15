Ohioans among those who perished in 1912 Titanic sinking

Ohioan J.C. Middleton had a ticket to ride the Ship of Dreams, but it was his own dream two weeks before boarding that unnerved him.

While staying in London, the vice president of the Canton & Akron Railroad dreamt the ocean liner would capsize in the Atlantic, the Marysville Journal-Tribune reported.

He canceled his ticket and later learned in horror the "unsinkable ship" did just that.

Flashback: Middleton avoided being among the dozens of Titanic passengers either from Ohio or headed back to the Buckeye State.

Columbus resident John Thomas and his 13-year-old son, both native Syrians, were among the victims.

Thomas had lived in Columbus for 12 years and was bringing his son to America for the first time.

Read more about Ohio's ties to the Titanic disaster.