O'Connor drops out of 15th Congressional District race

Democratic congressional candidate Danny O'Connor spent last year raising money for an previewing a electoral showdown against Republican Rep. Jim Jordan in 2022.

Redistricting complicated those plans. O'Connor has dropped out of his 15th District congressional race with early voting already underway.

State of play: O'Connor's residence is not located in either Jordan's newly-drawn 4th District or the 15th District.

The latest: Two days after federal judges ruled to allow the disputed congressional district map be used in the May 3 primary election, O'Connor dropped out.

This leaves Gary Josephson as the only Democrat contending for the 15th District nomination.

He faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (R-Columbus) this fall.

Flashback: O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, lost two previous bids for the 15th District seat in 2018.

He announced plans last year to run for Congress again before the redistricting process began.

In the meantime, he repeatedly fundraised on the possibility of facing Jordan, a Republican nemesis — bringing in over $500,000, per campaign finance data.

What he's saying: In a statement, O'Connor blamed his decision on Republican mapmaking and anti-gerrymandering groups who "stopped fighting for fair maps in 2022."