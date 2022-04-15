23 mins ago - Politics

O'Connor drops out of 15th Congressional District race

Tyler Buchanan
A close-up of Franklin County Recorder Danny O'Connor.
Danny O'Connor is pictured at a campaign stop during his 2018 run for Congress. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic congressional candidate Danny O'Connor spent last year raising money for an previewing a electoral showdown against Republican Rep. Jim Jordan in 2022.

  • Redistricting complicated those plans. O'Connor has dropped out of his 15th District congressional race with early voting already underway.

State of play: O'Connor's residence is not located in either Jordan's newly-drawn 4th District or the 15th District.

The latest: Two days after federal judges ruled to allow the disputed congressional district map be used in the May 3 primary election, O'Connor dropped out.

  • This leaves Gary Josephson as the only Democrat contending for the 15th District nomination.
  • He faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (R-Columbus) this fall.

Flashback: O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, lost two previous bids for the 15th District seat in 2018.

  • He announced plans last year to run for Congress again before the redistricting process began.
  • In the meantime, he repeatedly fundraised on the possibility of facing Jordan, a Republican nemesis bringing in over $500,000, per campaign finance data.

What he's saying: In a statement, O'Connor blamed his decision on Republican mapmaking and anti-gerrymandering groups who "stopped fighting for fair maps in 2022."

  • "We are grateful for the tremendous, grassroots support we have received from across Central Ohio." he said.
