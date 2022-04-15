O'Connor drops out of 15th Congressional District race
Democratic congressional candidate Danny O'Connor spent last year raising money for an previewing a electoral showdown against Republican Rep. Jim Jordan in 2022.
- Redistricting complicated those plans. O'Connor has dropped out of his 15th District congressional race with early voting already underway.
State of play: O'Connor's residence is not located in either Jordan's newly-drawn 4th District or the 15th District.
The latest: Two days after federal judges ruled to allow the disputed congressional district map be used in the May 3 primary election, O'Connor dropped out.
- This leaves Gary Josephson as the only Democrat contending for the 15th District nomination.
- He faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (R-Columbus) this fall.
Flashback: O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, lost two previous bids for the 15th District seat in 2018.
- He announced plans last year to run for Congress again before the redistricting process began.
- In the meantime, he repeatedly fundraised on the possibility of facing Jordan, a Republican nemesis — bringing in over $500,000, per campaign finance data.
What he's saying: In a statement, O'Connor blamed his decision on Republican mapmaking and anti-gerrymandering groups who "stopped fighting for fair maps in 2022."
- "We are grateful for the tremendous, grassroots support we have received from across Central Ohio." he said.
