Data: Governors Highway Safety Association; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

As lockdowns eased in the second year of the pandemic, the number of people struck and killed by drivers rose in many states, including Ohio, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson reports.

What's happening: 79 pedestrians died in Ohio in the first six months of 2021, according to a new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

That's a 23% increase from the same time period in 2020 and above the national average of 17%.

The big picture: Pedestrian fatalities have been top of mind for many Ohioans this week after former Buckeyes QB Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a vehicle this weekend in South Florida.

Flashback: Ohio's figure mirrors Columbus' 22% increase in fatal crashes involving pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists from 2020 to 2021, which we reported on in December.

What's next: Since forming last year, Vision Zero Columbus has been making adjustments to our busiest corridors in hopes of reducing fatalities.