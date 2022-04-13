Meet the Blue Jackets' homegrown hockey stars

The Blue Jackets could nearly fill the ice solely with players from the Columbus area if they were so inclined.

Why it matters: The Jackets roster features world-class athletes from 10 different countries, but the team having four players with Central Ohio roots proves our region knows how to develop pros, too.

Three of the four — including forward Carson Meyer, who made his NHL debut last week — once played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets youth hockey program, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Besides Meyer, our other homegrown stars:

Jack Roslovic, 25, is a Columbus native. The forward played for the AAA Blue Jackets and the Miami RedHawks before debuting in the NHL at Nationwide Arena in 2017 as a member of the visiting Winnipeg Jets. He was traded to the Blue Jackets last year. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Forward Cole Sillinger, 18, is also from Columbus. He was born here in 2003 while his dad, Mike, played for the Blue Jackets, and was drafted by the team in 2021. Sillinger is pictured with the three pucks scored during his March 13 hat trick against Las Vegas. Photo: Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images