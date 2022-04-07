👋 Tyler here. After a weekend spent down in hilly, beautiful Athens, the leisurely trip back to Columbus took me through a small village undergoing some big-time changes — Lithopolis.

Why it matters: Lithopolis shows that Central Ohio's rapid growth is impacting not just city population centers, but many of the surrounding communities as well.

State of play: The village's proximity to an abundance of new industrial warehouses has helped the population double to 2,100 residents in just the past decade.

The quaint downtown is quiet and away from the bustle of the state capital, though on clear days, you can spot the Columbus skyline 15 miles to the northwest.

El Pedregal Mexican Restaurant at 44 E. Columbus St., Lithopolis.

What I ate: El Pedregal Mexican Restaurant at the corner of Columbus Street and Strawberry Alley. (Small-town Ohio, gotta love it.)

I ordered the Esteban Pollo Bowl, a delicious mixture of chicken, queso sauce, peppers, onions and pico de gallo on a bed of white rice. Great food, great service.

Three entrees from El Pedregal: Steak Fundido in the background, the Esteban Pollo Bowl front left and a chicken fajitas quesadilla.

Vibe check: This is the kind of local-restaurant-inside-a-house place that required passing through five different small dining areas to reach our table.