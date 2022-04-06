Wendy's launches virtual restaurant, Wendyverse
Where's the beef? In the Metaverse, as of this weekend.
What's happening: Dublin-based Wendy's launched a virtual restaurant on the virtual reality video game Horizon Worlds, where guests can play Baconator basketball and toss fries into Frostys.
How it works: The Wendyverse isn't really a restaurant, so don't go splurging on a VR headset thinking you can use it to get a "4 for $4" delivered to your door.
- Think of it as a virtual ad space to play games with friends.
- Check it out using a Meta Quest 2.
Our take: We're not sure how much demand there is for this sort of experience, but the virtual people in this quirky promo video seem really excited.
