9 mins ago - Things to Do

Wendy's launches virtual restaurant, Wendyverse

Alissa Widman Neese
A screenshot of the Wendyverse virtual restaurant
A baked potato blimp and an orange soda fountain? This place has everything. Photo courtesy of Wendy's

Where's the beef? In the Metaverse, as of this weekend.

What's happening: Dublin-based Wendy's launched a virtual restaurant on the virtual reality video game Horizon Worlds, where guests can play Baconator basketball and toss fries into Frostys.

How it works: The Wendyverse isn't really a restaurant, so don't go splurging on a VR headset thinking you can use it to get a "4 for $4" delivered to your door.

  • Think of it as a virtual ad space to play games with friends.
  • Check it out using a Meta Quest 2.

Our take: We're not sure how much demand there is for this sort of experience, but the virtual people in this quirky promo video seem really excited.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more