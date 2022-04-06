Ohio's richest man still in Top 500 worldwide

The richest person in Ohio saw his wealth drop by $300 million last year, but that's no big deal to New Albany's Leslie Wexner.

Show me the money: The 84-year-old retired entrepreneur has a net worth of $5.8 billion, per Forbes' latest tally of the wealthiest people across the globe.

That makes Wexner the 438th richest person on Earth.

Amazing stat: If you spread out his wealth evenly to every seat in Ohio Stadium, each would have $55,268 — greater than the median annual household income in Columbus.

State of play: Wexner founded a retail empire that included stores like Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret and has since donated much of his fortune to local arts and medical research causes.