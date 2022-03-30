Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Columbus Zoo has temporarily moved its birds indoors as a precaution as an outbreak of avian flu makes its way across the U.S.

What's happening: The closed exhibits include penguin, flamingo, crane and swan habitats and three aviaries, spokesperson Jen Fields tells Axios.

State of play: Earlier this month, three cases of the highly contagious and deadly flu strain were detected in two bald eagles and a herring gull in northwest Ohio, per a statement from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The big picture: No commercial or backyard flocks in Ohio have tested positive yet for the virus, USDA data shows. But concerns are growing nationwide that the fast-spreading disease could devastate the poultry industry.

What's next: There's no reopening date for the zoo's exhibits, as officials continue to "proactively monitor and evaluate the situation," Fields says.