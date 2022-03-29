Rising immigrant population shows need for local aid

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey/U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Local officials are rolling out a new plan today to better welcome immigrants and refugees relocating to the Columbus area.

Why it matters: Central Ohio has more foreign-born residents than any other region in the state, Census data shows, and that population keeps growing.

By the numbers: Around 150,000 residents of Franklin County (11% of the population) were born outside the U.S., the highest total of any Ohio county.

That percentage is even higher in Columbus — 12.8%.

Statewide, just 4.6% of Ohio residents are foreign-born.

State of play: Local governments partner with many nonprofit organizations to help these residents navigate life in a new city, including Columbus' "New American Initiative" .

Aid has ramped up in the past few years, between providing emergency rental assistance during the pandemic and supporting Afghan refugees.

Yes, but: Our immigrant population still faces a variety of barriers in navigating a complex social services network, Ohio State University researchers studying the initiative found in 2018.

Besides the language barrier — around one-in-six Columbus residents speak a language other than English at home — there are documentation, monetary and technological hurdles to overcome.

What they're saying: Another frequent issue is the lack of bilingual services for medical and mental health care.

"I am hopeful that the final plan outlines concrete action steps, with funding to support them, so that even better integration is possible," Angie Plummer, executive director of local group Community Refugee & Immigration Services, tells Axios.

What's next: We'll bring you more specifics tomorrow after the noon announcement.