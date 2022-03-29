Rising immigrant population shows need for local aid
Local officials are rolling out a new plan today to better welcome immigrants and refugees relocating to the Columbus area.
Why it matters: Central Ohio has more foreign-born residents than any other region in the state, Census data shows, and that population keeps growing.
By the numbers: Around 150,000 residents of Franklin County (11% of the population) were born outside the U.S., the highest total of any Ohio county.
- That percentage is even higher in Columbus — 12.8%.
- Statewide, just 4.6% of Ohio residents are foreign-born.
State of play: Local governments partner with many nonprofit organizations to help these residents navigate life in a new city, including Columbus' "New American Initiative" .
- Aid has ramped up in the past few years, between providing emergency rental assistance during the pandemic and supporting Afghan refugees.
Yes, but: Our immigrant population still faces a variety of barriers in navigating a complex social services network, Ohio State University researchers studying the initiative found in 2018.
- Besides the language barrier — around one-in-six Columbus residents speak a language other than English at home — there are documentation, monetary and technological hurdles to overcome.
What they're saying: Another frequent issue is the lack of bilingual services for medical and mental health care.
- "I am hopeful that the final plan outlines concrete action steps, with funding to support them, so that even better integration is possible," Angie Plummer, executive director of local group Community Refugee & Immigration Services, tells Axios.
What's next: We'll bring you more specifics tomorrow after the noon announcement.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.