For the first time in almost 100 years, the Columbus Dispatch will no longer occupy a building in Capitol Square.

What's happening: The newspaper's owner is selling its office at 62 E. Broad St. and will move staff to a new location, it announced Monday.

The 24,000-square-foot building is listed for $2.15 million.

Catch up quick: The Dispatch moved there in 2016, after the then-family-owned newspaper was sold to GateHouse Media, which has since merged with Gannett.

Previously, staff had worked at 34 S. Third St. — the building with the iconic neon sign — since 1925.

The company closed its local printing facility on the city's southwest side in 2020, which is now the new home of Hyperion Companies.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: This building was my work home for four years before the pandemic. It wasn't fancy, but you couldn't beat that fourth-floor view overlooking the Ohio Statehouse.