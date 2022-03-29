38 mins ago - News

The Columbus Dispatch's building is up for sale

Alissa Widman Neese
The front of the Columbus Dispatch building
The Columbus Dispatch office at 62 E. Broad St., near the Ohio Statehouse. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

For the first time in almost 100 years, the Columbus Dispatch will no longer occupy a building in Capitol Square.

What's happening: The newspaper's owner is selling its office at 62 E. Broad St. and will move staff to a new location, it announced Monday.

  • The 24,000-square-foot building is listed for $2.15 million.

Catch up quick: The Dispatch moved there in 2016, after the then-family-owned newspaper was sold to GateHouse Media, which has since merged with Gannett.

  • Previously, staff had worked at 34 S. Third St. — the building with the iconic neon sign — since 1925.
  • The company closed its local printing facility on the city's southwest side in 2020, which is now the new home of Hyperion Companies.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: This building was my work home for four years before the pandemic. It wasn't fancy, but you couldn't beat that fourth-floor view overlooking the Ohio Statehouse.

  • With fewer employees working downtown, the move makes sense business-wise. But for sentimental reasons — and maybe symbolic reasons, too — I hope the Dispatch team doesn't move too far away.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more