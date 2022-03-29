The Columbus Dispatch's building is up for sale
For the first time in almost 100 years, the Columbus Dispatch will no longer occupy a building in Capitol Square.
What's happening: The newspaper's owner is selling its office at 62 E. Broad St. and will move staff to a new location, it announced Monday.
- The 24,000-square-foot building is listed for $2.15 million.
Catch up quick: The Dispatch moved there in 2016, after the then-family-owned newspaper was sold to GateHouse Media, which has since merged with Gannett.
- Previously, staff had worked at 34 S. Third St. — the building with the iconic neon sign — since 1925.
- The company closed its local printing facility on the city's southwest side in 2020, which is now the new home of Hyperion Companies.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: This building was my work home for four years before the pandemic. It wasn't fancy, but you couldn't beat that fourth-floor view overlooking the Ohio Statehouse.
- With fewer employees working downtown, the move makes sense business-wise. But for sentimental reasons — and maybe symbolic reasons, too — I hope the Dispatch team doesn't move too far away.
