Ask Axios: Is Ohio's COVID data misleading?

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We're here with another installment of Ask Axios, where we answer your burning questions about our area.

🧐 Reader Ron asks: Does anyone else think Ohio's reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, etc. on a 21-day curve has been bogus for the duration of this pandemic?

While it smooths out things on the way up, I wonder if it also extends emergency postures on the way down in a surge. Everywhere else is 7- or 14-day averages.

👋 Alissa here. I checked with the data team at Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, who explained the advantages and disadvantages of a 21-day window.

Quick take: While we have a better idea of long-term trends, this approach does mean Ohio's data shows less granularity between weeks, which the team says can cause blind spots.

"If things jump between last week and this week, but this week has smaller numbers than seen last month, we're missing the most recent uptick," the CRC said in a statement provided to Axios.

Yes, but: As cases decline and more states scale back on daily reporting — including Ohio — such longer-term outlooks will likely become the norm everywhere, the team adds.

The other side: A 21-day outlook also helps the Ohio Department of Health "start to discount external factors and fluctuations that may impact numbers, such as low reporting on a weekend or holiday," spokesperson Michelle Fong tells Axios.

The public can also view more granular case data on the state's COVID dashboard, she notes.

📬 Got questions for about Columbus? Email [email protected] and ask us. We'll find answers.