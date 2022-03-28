Ask Axios: Is Ohio's COVID data misleading?
🧐 Reader Ron asks: Does anyone else think Ohio's reporting of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, etc. on a 21-day curve has been bogus for the duration of this pandemic?
- While it smooths out things on the way up, I wonder if it also extends emergency postures on the way down in a surge. Everywhere else is 7- or 14-day averages.
👋 Alissa here. I checked with the data team at Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, who explained the advantages and disadvantages of a 21-day window.
Quick take: While we have a better idea of long-term trends, this approach does mean Ohio's data shows less granularity between weeks, which the team says can cause blind spots.
- "If things jump between last week and this week, but this week has smaller numbers than seen last month, we're missing the most recent uptick," the CRC said in a statement provided to Axios.
Yes, but: As cases decline and more states scale back on daily reporting — including Ohio — such longer-term outlooks will likely become the norm everywhere, the team adds.
The other side: A 21-day outlook also helps the Ohio Department of Health "start to discount external factors and fluctuations that may impact numbers, such as low reporting on a weekend or holiday," spokesperson Michelle Fong tells Axios.
- The public can also view more granular case data on the state's COVID dashboard, she notes.
