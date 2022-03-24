10 mins ago - Things to Do

Vote in our Columbus Madness contest

Alissa Widman Neese
The sign atop Ohio Stadium with the Ohio State logo
The Ohio State logo atop Ohio Stadium. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If your March Madness bracket is busted as Sweet 16 matchups kick off this week, we've come up with another fun way to scratch your competitive itch.

🤔 Help us decide what local landmark is the most Columbus thing ever.

What's happening: We've assembled a Sweet 16 "bracket" of central Ohio icons to go head-to-head in Columbus Madness and assigned seeds randomly.

🗳️ Can the Ohio Statehouse topple Dublin's iconic concrete Cornhenge? Will the world's largest gavel smash our flexing Arnold Schwarzenegger statue? You decide.

Vote in our first-round matchups.

A farmer's market of tents outside North Market
A farmer's market outside North Market. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Topiary plants shaped like people
A topiary version of Georges Seurat's painting "A Sunday on the Island of La Grande Jatte." Photo: Robert Cross/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more