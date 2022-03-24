Vote in our Columbus Madness contest

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If your March Madness bracket is busted as Sweet 16 matchups kick off this week, we've come up with another fun way to scratch your competitive itch.

🤔 Help us decide what local landmark is the most Columbus thing ever.

What's happening: We've assembled a Sweet 16 "bracket" of central Ohio icons to go head-to-head in Columbus Madness and assigned seeds randomly.

🗳️ Can the Ohio Statehouse topple Dublin's iconic concrete Cornhenge? Will the world's largest gavel smash our flexing Arnold Schwarzenegger statue? You decide.

Vote in our first-round matchups.

A farmer's market outside North Market. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images