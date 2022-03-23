1 hour ago - News

Ohio household incomes grow, but less than national average

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Ohioans grew marginally wealthier over the last five years, but income growth still lagged behind the national average.

The big picture: The second half of the last decade was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles.

The intrigue: Ohio, along with its neighboring Midwest and Eastern states, didn't have a single county experience a decrease in median income.

Zoom in: Franklin County saw an above-average increase of 19%, from $52,000 to $62,000.

  • Nearby Union County had the biggest leap of 31%, from $67,000 to $89,000.

Zoom out: The nation's median household income rose 7% from $60,904 in 2015 to $64,994 in 2020.

  • The growth coincides with a rise in educational attainment levels and significant drop in poverty levels nationwide.
