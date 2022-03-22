43 mins ago - News

Ohio home to 20 active hate groups, report finds

Tyler Buchanan
Recreated from Southern Poverty Law Center; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios
The total number of hate groups in the U.S. fell in 2021, but there are still nearly two dozen active groups left in Ohio, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Why it matters: The Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection and other subsequent attempts to undermine democracy show "real-word consequences" for these groups and those they target, the Center's researchers argue.

Details: Ohio ranks 11th in the country with 20 active hate groups, though that number is down from 36 such groups in 2018.

What they're saying: "Over the past year, (groups) have converged around a willingness to engage in political violence, either inflict or accept harm, and deny legally established rights to historically oppressed groups of people," the report asserts.

Zoom in: Area organizations tracked include anti-LGBTQ groups Americans for Truth About Homosexuality and Mission: America; a Worthington chapter of neo-Nazi group the Daily Stormer; and a Columbus chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right white nationalist group known for engaging in violence

The big picture: More than 30 Ohioans were criminally charged for their alleged involvement in the fatal Capitol riot, including seven from Franklin County.

Threat level: The Anti-Defamation League, which works to oppose hate groups, reported a rise in white supremacist propaganda incidents back in 2019.

  • That included Daily Stormer members placing antisemitic flyers around a Cleveland university campus.

Meanwhile, Columbus and other major U.S. cities have seen a rise in reported hate crimes, Axios reported last month.

