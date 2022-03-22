Not into basketball? Try Dublin's "Park Madness"
If you're a bigger fan of the outdoors than basketball, this new take on March Madness is a slam dunk.
🌳 So who you got in the first round of Dublin Park Madness: No. 1 Darree Fields or No. 16 Hutchins Open Space?
The intrigue: The city of Dublin and its 25 square miles of land somehow has 64 local parks to fill out an entire bracket.
- Fill out your park brackets by Thursday and vote in daily polls on the city's Instagram.
Our take: Matching up against Scioto Park and Chief Leatherlips in the No. 2 seed is a tough break for No. 15 seed Woods of Indian Run.
- And that No. 8 and 9 contest between Dalmore and Wedgewood Glen? Get your popcorn ready, especially with Dalmore's best tree suffering an injured branch in the conference tournament.
Our pick: Riverside Crossing Park goes all the way. You just can't beat that new bridge.

