If you're a bigger fan of the outdoors than basketball, this new take on March Madness is a slam dunk.

🌳 So who you got in the first round of Dublin Park Madness: No. 1 Darree Fields or No. 16 Hutchins Open Space?

The intrigue: The city of Dublin and its 25 square miles of land somehow has 64 local parks to fill out an entire bracket.

Fill out your park brackets by Thursday and vote in daily polls on the city's Instagram.

Our take: Matching up against Scioto Park and Chief Leatherlips in the No. 2 seed is a tough break for No. 15 seed Woods of Indian Run.

And that No. 8 and 9 contest between Dalmore and Wedgewood Glen? Get your popcorn ready, especially with Dalmore's best tree suffering an injured branch in the conference tournament.

Our pick: Riverside Crossing Park goes all the way. You just can't beat that new bridge.