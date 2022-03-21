15 mins ago - Food and Drink

Reader recipes: easy, creamy beef stroganoff

Alissa Widman Neese
A white bowl of beef stroganoff with a silver fork
Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.👋 Alissa here. If you're meal-prepping for the week, here's an easy, creamy and delicious option. I asked for your slow cooker ideas a few weeks ago and this one hit the spot.

🙏 Thanks to subscriber Pat Stone for the recipe!

Beef stroganoff

Ingredients, part 1:

  • 1 ½ pounds beef (I used sirloin tips)
  • 2 jars Heinz beef gravy
  • 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • A dash of Penzey's Chicago Steakhouse seasoning (optional)

Part 2:

  • 6 ounces sour cream
  • Half a bag of egg noodles

How it works: Toss in the first ingredients on medium.

  • After several hours, mix in and dissolve the sour cream.
  • Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.

My take: I like the simplicity. You can eat it as-is or customize it. I added a chopped onion.

  • Pat uses fat free gravy and sour cream and yolk-free noodles as a healthier option.
  • 😅 I … did not. But I'll keep that in mind for next time.
