Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.👋 Alissa here. If you're meal-prepping for the week, here's an easy, creamy and delicious option. I asked for your slow cooker ideas a few weeks ago and this one hit the spot.
🙏 Thanks to subscriber Pat Stone for the recipe!
Beef stroganoff
Ingredients, part 1:
- 1 ½ pounds beef (I used sirloin tips)
- 2 jars Heinz beef gravy
- 8 ounces sliced mushrooms
- Salt and pepper to taste
- A dash of Penzey's Chicago Steakhouse seasoning (optional)
Part 2:
- 6 ounces sour cream
- Half a bag of egg noodles
How it works: Toss in the first ingredients on medium.
- After several hours, mix in and dissolve the sour cream.
- Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.
My take: I like the simplicity. You can eat it as-is or customize it. I added a chopped onion.
- Pat uses fat free gravy and sour cream and yolk-free noodles as a healthier option.
- 😅 I … did not. But I'll keep that in mind for next time.
