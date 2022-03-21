Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. If you're meal-prepping for the week, here's an easy, creamy and delicious option. I asked for your slow cooker ideas a few weeks ago and this one hit the spot.

🙏 Thanks to subscriber Pat Stone for the recipe!

Beef stroganoff

Ingredients, part 1:

1 ½ pounds beef (I used sirloin tips)

beef (I used sirloin tips) 2 jars Heinz beef gravy

Heinz beef gravy 8 ounces sliced mushrooms

sliced mushrooms Salt and pepper to taste

to taste A dash of Penzey's Chicago Steakhouse seasoning (optional)

Part 2:

6 ounces sour cream

sour cream Half a bag of egg noodles

How it works: Toss in the first ingredients on medium.

After several hours, mix in and dissolve the sour cream.

Boil the noodles, drain, then mix them into the slow cooker. Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes, then serve.

My take: I like the simplicity. You can eat it as-is or customize it. I added a chopped onion.