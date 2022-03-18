Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

🪴 Feed me, Seymour! See "Little Shop of Horrors," debuting this week at the Short North Stage.

7pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, through April 16. $44-54.

🐰 Snap family photos with the Easter Bunny at Polaris Fashion Place.

11am-7pm Monday-Saturday, noon-6pm Sunday, through April 16. $35-45.

🚮 Keep Columbus clean by participating in the KickButtColumbus! annual spring highway ramp cleanup.

Meet 9am Saturday at the Wolfe Shelterhouse, 105 Park Drive, Columbus.

🎶 Enjoy a Beatles tribute show at the Palace Theatre celebrating Abbey Road.