What to do in Columbus this weekend

Alissa Widman Neese
🪴 Feed me, Seymour! See "Little Shop of Horrors," debuting this week at the Short North Stage.

  • 7pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, through April 16. $44-54.

🐰 Snap family photos with the Easter Bunny at Polaris Fashion Place.

  • 11am-7pm Monday-Saturday, noon-6pm Sunday, through April 16. $35-45.

🚮 Keep Columbus clean by participating in the KickButtColumbus! annual spring highway ramp cleanup.

  • Meet 9am Saturday at the Wolfe Shelterhouse, 105 Park Drive, Columbus.

🎶 Enjoy a Beatles tribute show at the Palace Theatre celebrating Abbey Road.

  • 7:30pm Saturday. $34-54.
