What to do in Columbus this weekend
🪴 Feed me, Seymour! See "Little Shop of Horrors," debuting this week at the Short North Stage.
- 7pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, through April 16. $44-54.
🐰 Snap family photos with the Easter Bunny at Polaris Fashion Place.
- 11am-7pm Monday-Saturday, noon-6pm Sunday, through April 16. $35-45.
🚮 Keep Columbus clean by participating in the KickButtColumbus! annual spring highway ramp cleanup.
- Meet 9am Saturday at the Wolfe Shelterhouse, 105 Park Drive, Columbus.
🎶 Enjoy a Beatles tribute show at the Palace Theatre celebrating Abbey Road.
- 7:30pm Saturday. $34-54.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.