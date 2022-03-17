Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Will Chase/Axios

Though many Franklin County residents might claim they're Irish today, it turns out less than 5% of us actually are, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.

The intrigue: The Census has declared Dublin, Ohio, the most Irish city named Dublin in the U.S. Nearly 6,200 Irish-Americans made up 14% of its population in 2017.

Zoom out: About 13% of Ohioans and 10% of U.S. residents claim Irish heritage.