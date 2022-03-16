Updated 29 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
A shamrock-printed green suit and tie
Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

🎊 See a downtown parade organized by the Shamrock Club of Columbus.

  • 11:30am step off, West Broad Street and Washington Boulevard.
  • Travels east on Broad to High Street, north on High, ends at Nationwide Boulevard.

🇮🇪 Attend a family reunion at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, where everybody's a little Irish.

  • 11am-6pm. $8-15. Children 4 and under free.

🍻 Cheers to Pub Mahone's last party at 31 E. Gay St. (The owners aren't renewing their lease at the end of the month, per Columbus Alive.)

  • 10am-midnight.

🥃 Go beyond green beer with an Irish whiskey tasting at Savor Pint.

  • 6-9pm, 4440 Indianola Ave. $20.

☘️ Visit Dublin, our greenest suburb, for a community celebration at Coffman Park.

🗓️ Reminder: Get ready to celebrate again when the Dublin Irish Festival returns Aug. 5-7!

