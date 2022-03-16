Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Columbus
🎊 See a downtown parade organized by the Shamrock Club of Columbus.
- 11:30am step off, West Broad Street and Washington Boulevard.
- Travels east on Broad to High Street, north on High, ends at Nationwide Boulevard.
🇮🇪 Attend a family reunion at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, where everybody's a little Irish.
- 11am-6pm. $8-15. Children 4 and under free.
🍻 Cheers to Pub Mahone's last party at 31 E. Gay St. (The owners aren't renewing their lease at the end of the month, per Columbus Alive.)
- 10am-midnight.
🥃 Go beyond green beer with an Irish whiskey tasting at Savor Pint.
- 6-9pm, 4440 Indianola Ave. $20.
☘️ Visit Dublin, our greenest suburb, for a community celebration at Coffman Park.
- 4:30-7pm. Free!
- You can also find Irish fairies at businesses and explore a Celtic Cocktail Trail.
🗓️ Reminder: Get ready to celebrate again when the Dublin Irish Festival returns Aug. 5-7!
