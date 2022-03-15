Report: Ohio prepared to handle future health crisis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohio is ready to tackle the country's next public health emergency far more than most of our neighboring states, a new report from a D.C.-based policy group finds.

Why it matters: We're better prepared to deal with any future public health crises thanks to the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they did: Trust for America's Health tracked a variety of indicators to rank states on their emergency preparedness, including public health spending, water quality, vaccination rates and virus testing capabilities.

Ohio rated in the highest of three tiers, an improvement from our 2021 ranking.

Details: The report credited our state for increasing its public health emergency response spending in the latest two-year budget and for one-third of hospitals receiving an "A" safety grade in 2021.

Ohio's flu vaccination rate is middle-of-the-pack, but we got credit for broadening the scope of vaccine administrators in 2021 to include podiatrists, pharmacists and pharmacy interns.

