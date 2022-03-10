Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A nonprofit school system for refugee and immigrant children that's headquartered in Columbus has received a $10 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Why it matters: The funds will allow Fugees Family Inc. to expand its educational model to 50 school districts over the next five years.

Its tuition-free schools in Columbus, Cleveland and Atlanta help students who speak little to no English overcome trauma and adapt to a new life in the U.S.

The big picture: The donation arrives amid an influx of Afghan refugees into our country and a rapidly escalating conflict in Ukraine that's predicted to displace millions of refugees.

What they're saying: "These are kids who have much to give to the world but need people to believe in them," Fugees' founder and CEO Luma Mufleh said in a news release.

Catch up quick: Last month, Scott gave a historic $133.5 million to Communities in Schools, $2 million of which directly benefited the nonprofit group's Ohio affiliate.